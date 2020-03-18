Bay County Declares Local State Of Emergency In Response to Coronavirus
Bay County Health Officer Joel Strasz stands at the podium to deliver an update on coronavirus. Standing behind Strasz in glasses are County Board of Commissioners Chairman Michael Duranczyk and County Executive Jim Barcia. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
Bay County has declared a local state of emergency to open up more financing from federal and state sources to combat coronavirus.
County Executive Jim Barcia says the declaration lasts seven days, but the County Board of Commissioners Tuesday voted to extend the measure until their next meeting April 14th. Barcia and other county officials who say testing is being stepped up expect more positive test results besides the one presumptive case reported recently involving a physician who works at Saginaw’s Covenant Health Care.
Barcia advised EVERYONE to practice social distancing and good hygiene, especially people over 60 with underlying health conditions putting them at greater risk.