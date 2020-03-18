      Breaking News
Bay County Resident Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Bay County Declares Local State Of Emergency In Response to Coronavirus

John Hall
Mar 18, 2020 @ 12:16am
Bay County Health Officer Joel Strasz stands at the podium to deliver an update on coronavirus. Standing behind Strasz in glasses are County Board of Commissioners Chairman Michael Duranczyk and County Executive Jim Barcia. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.

Bay County has declared a local state of emergency to open up more financing from federal and state sources to combat coronavirus.

County Executive Jim Barcia says the declaration lasts seven days, but the County Board of Commissioners Tuesday voted to extend the measure until their next meeting April 14th.  Barcia and other county officials who say testing is being  stepped up expect more positive test results besides the one presumptive  case reported recently involving a physician who works at Saginaw’s Covenant  Health Care.

Barcia advised EVERYONE to practice social distancing and good hygiene, especially people over 60 with underlying health conditions putting  them at greater risk.

