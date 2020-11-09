      Weather Alert

Bay County Crash Victim Leaves Crash Scene, Vows to Return; Never Does

Michael Percha
Nov 9, 2020 @ 7:07am
source: Alpha Media Image Library

Police in Bay County are looking for a woman who promised to return to the scene of a crash but never did.

The incident occurred Saturday, November 7 around 1:30 p.m. on Salzburg near Carter Rd. in Williams Township. Police say the woman, who is in her late 20s to early 30s, was driving a small, black car west when she stopped suddenly. A man on a motorcycle riding behind her vehicle was unable to stop in time and rear ended the car. He received what police describe as significant injuries.

The woman allegedly told the man she was going to drive for help but never returned to the scene. The man was taken to a local hospital after emergency personnel arrived. Police are asking anyone with information about the woman to call the Bay County Sheriff’s Department. Her vehicle will have heavy damage to the tail light area with the rear bumper hanging from the vehicle.

