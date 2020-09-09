      Weather Alert

Bay County Crash Claims Life of Detroit Man

Michael Percha
Sep 9, 2020 @ 12:42pm
A Detroit man is dead after a crash on US-10 in Bay County Tuesday, September 8.

Police say the crash occurred around 10:45 a.m. near the Euclid Ave. intersection. 26-year-old Charles Crawford, Jr. was driving a commercial flatbed truck eastbound on the expressway. It’s unclear what caused the crash. Crawford was ejected from the vehicle.

Emergency responders took the victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. State police troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.

