Bay County Crash Claims Life of Detroit Man
(Alpha Media file photo)
A Detroit man is dead after a crash on US-10 in Bay County Tuesday, September 8.
Police say the crash occurred around 10:45 a.m. near the Euclid Ave. intersection. 26-year-old Charles Crawford, Jr. was driving a commercial flatbed truck eastbound on the expressway. It’s unclear what caused the crash. Crawford was ejected from the vehicle.
Emergency responders took the victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. State police troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.