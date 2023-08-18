Bay County Corrections Officer Pleads No Contest to Illegally Entering Home

A 48-year-old man faces sentencing for a misdemeanor entry without permission in Arenac County.

Lester Cousineau, a Bay County corrections officer, pleaded no contest to the charge for a July 14 incident where he entered a home in Standish and fell asleep. Police were called after a teen house sitting the residence notified the homeowners, who were away on vacation. Police arrested Cousineau, who was allegedly intoxicated. The homeowners told police he had lived at the house previously but had no permission to be there.

Cousineau faces up to 93 days in jail. He has not returned to work for the Bay County Sheriff’s Department but has not been formally suspended, according to Sheriff Troy Cunningham.