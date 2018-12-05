Bay County Considering Possible Changes To 2019 Budget

Bay County Commissioners adopted a proposed 2019 budget during the Ways and Means Committee meeting Tuesday, but could make changes at next week’s full board session.

The Commission is considering adding two more Sheriff’s Deputies to bolster night time road patrols. County Executive Jim Barcia says  there’s sufficient money to partially finance one Deputy  now.

Barcia added he’s also looking to include someone in the Animal Control budget who would handle outreach through social media to make the public more aware of activities like pet adoptions.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Vassar Man Dies in Two Vehicle Crash in Tuscola County “Shop With A Hero” Again A Big Success Saginaw’s City Budget Showing Signs Of Improvement More Larceny From Vehicle Cases In Saginaw Township Efforts To Address Blight In Bay City Proceeding Former Saginaw County Law Enforcement Leader Starts New Job
Comments