Bay County Considering Possible Changes To 2019 Budget

Bay County Commissioners adopted a proposed 2019 budget during the Ways and Means Committee meeting Tuesday, but could make changes at next week’s full board session.

The Commission is considering adding two more Sheriff’s Deputies to bolster night time road patrols. County Executive Jim Barcia says there’s sufficient money to partially finance one Deputy now.

Barcia added he’s also looking to include someone in the Animal Control budget who would handle outreach through social media to make the public more aware of activities like pet adoptions.