Bay County Confirms Third COVID-19 Case
(Alpha Media Image Library)
Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services has identified another presumptive positive case of coronavirus in Bay County, bringing the number to 3 cases total.
An adult male has been hospitalized with COVID-19 and the Bay County Health Department has contacted people who had close contact with the man. They’ll be assessed for symptoms of the disease and monitored closely.
The health department reminds residents in order to reduce the spread of the virus, to wash your hands often with soap or water or use hand sanitizer, avoid touching your face with unwashed hands, cover your nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing, avoid handshakes, avoid people who are sick, and clean and disinfect commonly used surfaces. Finally, if you are sick, stay home.
More information can be found at www.baycounty-mi.gov/Health or cdc.gov.