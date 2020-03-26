Bay County Confirms a 4th case of COVID-19
Coronavirus particle, illustration (source: Alpha Media Image Library)
The Bay County Health Department shared that another confirmed case of Corona virus has been identified in the area- an adult female already seeking treatment for the virus.
Those in physical contact with the woman have been notified by the Bay county health department, and will be checked for symptoms and monitored.
Public Health Officer Joel Strasz said during the department’s bi-weekly online conference that the department and local hospitals will do as much as possible to help protect the age 60+ majority of residents in the area, but the rest of the community needs to cooperate.
Strasz added that people should be following Governor Whitmer’s Stay Home Stay Safe order, and not holding social gatherings just because they cannot go out.
Bay county has about 120 known tests submitted, with 4 turning up positive as of 9:30am this morning.
59 have returned negative, with results on the rest still pending.