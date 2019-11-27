      Weather Alert

Bay County Community Center Hosts Annual Thanksgiving Dinner For The Needy

John Hall
Nov 26, 2019 @ 10:31pm
Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.

A big crowd turned out Tuesday for the annual Thanksgiving dinner organized by the Salvation Army at the Bay County Community Center.

Army Major Rick Ray estimated around 450 people showed up for the two hour event. Ray noted the line began forming at the site on Bay City’s west side an hour before the doors opened with a tradition fulfilled of helping the needy.

Ray added Krysiak’s House Restaurant of Bay City catered the food including turkey with all the trimmings.

