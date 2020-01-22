Bay County Commissioners Hear About Bay City Housing Plan
Bay City Housing Commission CEO Bill Phillips addresses the Bay County Board of Commissioners about a blight remediation plan covering part of Bay City. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
Bay County Commissioners heard from Bay City Housing Commission CEO Bill Phillips about a plan to demolish seven blighted homes in an area of the city bounded by Columbus, McKinley, Washington and Madison.
Phillips explained none of the houses made it off the County Land Bank list as they were deemed too far gone to be rehabilitated.
City Commissioners approved the agreement as part of their agenda Tuesday. The deal involving the city, the Housing Commission and the County Treasurer will be financed with Housing Commission dollars. Demolition should begin in the spring.