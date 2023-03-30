WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Bay County Changes Name of Invasive Species Control Program

By Staff Writer
March 30, 2023 6:00AM EDT
(WSGW file photo)

In response to the name change of the Gypsy Moth to the Spongy Moth, the Bay County Gypsy Moth Program is changing its name.

The moth had an official name change in 2021, and the program surrounding it and other invasive species is changing its name to be more accurate. The newly named Bay County Forest Sustainability Program will continue to work against invasive species. The program not only targets invasive species, but it also preserves wildlife affected by them. The change will not have an effect on operations or millage.

For information about the change, call Jeremy Lowell at 989-895-4195.

