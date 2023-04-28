Bay County Business Sued by State Over Wetlands Damage

The Michigan Attorney General’s office and the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) have sued a Bay County business for illegally draining wetlands.

P & P Contracting Services is alleged to have illegally dredged and drained surface water from the wetlands and filled nearly five acres of it with sugar beet production waste, among other substances. According to the Attorney General’s office, lab results show the company’s activities have injured surface waters, resulting in the destruction of regulated wetlands and the harmful discharge of materials into state waters.

Despite EGLE’s warnings and a directive to stop, the suit alleges the company has continued their illegal activities. Two individuals have been named in the suit also, Paul and Prizza Satkowiak, operator and director of P & P Contracting Services respectively. The lawsuit seeks relief under the Michigan Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act to hold the defendants accountable for their destruction of the state’s natural resources and to restore the wetlands to their prior condition.