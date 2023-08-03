Bay County Book Sale Starts Today in Bay City

The annual Friends of the Bay County Library System book sale starts Thursday through Saturday at the Bay County Civic Arena.

Thousands of used paperbacks, hardcovers, CDs and DVDs will cover the floor for residents looking to find great deals on their favorite subjects. All proceeds from the book sale will be used by the Friends of the Bay County Library System to buy equipment, materials, and services for the public not made possible through the library system’s operating budget. Earning from previous sales have funded children’s reading programs, library publications, visits by authors, and community meeting room furniture.

The event takes place from 8:00 to 8:00 Thursday, from 10:00 to 8:00 Friday and from 10:00 to 5:00 on Saturday. The book sale is located at 4231 Shrestha Drive in Bay City.