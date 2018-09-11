Bay County Board Thanks Bay City Man For Flood Relief Efforts

Houghton area residents found a friend in need from Bay City after recent heavy flooding.

Jason Podleski who owns Barney’s Bar on Michigan Avenue raised $3,600 through a raffle and sales to buy 20 dehumidifiers.

Chairman Tom Herek of the County Board of Commissioners says Podleski delivered that equipment to whoever was in need. Herek presented a resolution of appreciation during the Board meeting Tuesday thanking Podleski for his efforts.

Podleski spent 11 years living in the Upper Peninsula and was a 2006 graduate of Michigan Tech University.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Saginaw Valley State Run Event Tied To Nine/11 Observance Bay County Animal Shelter To Be Recognized For Saving More Dogs And Cats Marijuana Ballot Measure Raises Questions, Concerns Bay City School District Considering Curriculum Audit Saginaw Township Board Approves Audit And Prepares For Road Project Saginaw’s Newest City Council Member Assumes Her Duties
Comments