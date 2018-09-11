Bay County Board Thanks Bay City Man For Flood Relief Efforts

Houghton area residents found a friend in need from Bay City after recent heavy flooding.

Jason Podleski who owns Barney’s Bar on Michigan Avenue raised $3,600 through a raffle and sales to buy 20 dehumidifiers.

Chairman Tom Herek of the County Board of Commissioners says Podleski delivered that equipment to whoever was in need. Herek presented a resolution of appreciation during the Board meeting Tuesday thanking Podleski for his efforts.

Podleski spent 11 years living in the Upper Peninsula and was a 2006 graduate of Michigan Tech University.