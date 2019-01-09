Bay County Board Okays Recreation Plan

The Bay County Board of Commissioners approved a five year recreation plan Tuesday following a public hearing. County officials say the plan will make it easier to apply for state grants to complete priority projects like upgrades to the Bay City State Park in Bangor Township.

The Commission also approved hiring a contract employee for Animal Control. That individual’s main duties will be to raise awareness on social media about spaying, neutering, vaccinations and pet adoptions and to apply to the state for Animal Control related grants. That employee is expected to be hired within the next month.