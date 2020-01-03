Bay County Board Of Commissioners Maintain Leadership Roles
Bay County Board of Commissioners' Chairman Michael Duranczyk. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
There’s NO changing of the guard when it comes to leadership on the Bay County Board of Commissioners. Michael Duranczyk will again serve as Chairman with Michael Lutz as Vice Chairman and Vaughn Begick as Sargent at Arms.
County officials including County Executive Jim Barcia reacted with sadness to news of the New Year’s Eve death of 88 year old Peggy Rowley from natural causes. Barcia says Rowley had a huge impact on the County including establishment of the Bay Area Community Foundation plus her work on riverfront development.