Bay County Board Considers New Wage Study

Vice President and Senior Consultant Ruth Ann Eledge of Segal Waters Consulting presents a wage study to the Bay County Board of Commissioners. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.

For the first time in some three decades, Bay County is examining how it compensates employees compared to about a dozen similar counties including Saginaw and Midland.

County Personnel Director Tiffany Jerry says the Board of Commissioners will consider the study by Addison, Texas based Segal Waters Consulting which took almost a year to prepare. Jerry added the County appears to be at or slightly above average paying some jobs while lagging behind compensating others at the maximum end of the wage scale.

The study was presented at a special board meeting Tuesday.

Talks with 12 unions will start by late summer in hopes of reaching agreements prior to January First when the new County fiscal year starts.