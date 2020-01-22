      Weather Alert

Bay County Board Adopts Paid Parental Leave Policy

John Hall
Jan 22, 2020 @ 2:18am

The Bay County Board of Commissioners adopted a paid parental leave policy Tuesday  following in the footsteps of Congressional approval of a similar initiative for federal workers.

County Executive Jim Barcia called it a good step forward, adding the first 30 days would be paid with time beyond that covered by the employee’s sick or vacation days.

He estimated costs to the County at roughly $20,000 annually for about eight to nine employees during a given year.

Popular Posts
Listen to the Mrs.
Bay County Crash Kills Two People, Injures Two Others
U of M Football
100.5 FM Full Schedule
WSGW Morning Team Show: June 5, 2019 (Wednesday)
Sports News