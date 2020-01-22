Bay County Board Adopts Paid Parental Leave Policy
The Bay County Board of Commissioners adopted a paid parental leave policy Tuesday following in the footsteps of Congressional approval of a similar initiative for federal workers.
County Executive Jim Barcia called it a good step forward, adding the first 30 days would be paid with time beyond that covered by the employee’s sick or vacation days.
He estimated costs to the County at roughly $20,000 annually for about eight to nine employees during a given year.