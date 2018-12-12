Bay County Board Adopts Budget Boosting Road Patrols

The Bay County Board of Commissioners adopted a more than $139,000,000 budget for 2019 Tuesday which will take effect January First. The Commission voted to include money for two additional Sheriff’s Deputies who will conduct night time road patrols.

A Department of Veterans Affairs to address veterans needs was also approved after a public hearing which will operate under the existing Department of Administrative Services.

Bay County’s Health Department received a Director’s Award for innovation from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services in recognition of the Bay Community Health Clinic. That helps medically under served individuals and people
with chronic conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure.

