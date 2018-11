Three local millage questions passed handily in Bay County Tuesday.

That included a Bay Metro Transit proposal for operations which won with almost 57 % of the vote.

The Essexville-Hampton school district’s efforts to continue a sinking fund for various building needs passed by a roughly 60 to 40 %margin.

Kawkawlin Township voters okayed a 1 Mill renewal for 4 years for construction, maintenance and improvement of local roads.