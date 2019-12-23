Bay County Authorities Stop Wrong Way Driver On US 10
Authorities in Bay County averted a potential tragedy by stopping a wrong way driver traveling west in the east bound lanes of US 10.
The incident began just before Midnight Monday with Bay County Central Dispatch receiving multiple calls about the errant motorist approaching the M 47 overpass. A Sargeant from the State Police Tri-City Post deployed stop sticks in the path of the wrong way driver who ran over them before stopping near Flajole Road.
Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies identified the driver as a 39 year old female from Lansing who was then arrested for operating while intoxicated. She was alone in the vehicle when taken into custody.