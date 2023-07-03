Bay County Authorities Searching for Missing and Endangered Woman

Authorities in Bay County are looking for a 67-year-old woman reported to be missing and endangered.

According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Susan Anne Rank was last seen Saturday at the Econo Lodge on Westside Saginaw Road. She was reportedly supposed to board a plane in Grand Rapids, but didn’t make it. The sheriff’s office says Rank’s phone was left behind at the motel where she was staying.

Rank is described as a white female with grey hair and brown eyes, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing roughly 115 pounds. She wears glasses and was last seen wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans. Her family says she regularly wears a green and blue tourmaline necklace and ring. Rank was last seen driving a black 2013 Buick Regal with the license plate number 4-M-J-X-6-2.

Anyone with information on Rank’s whereabouts is asked to call (989) 895-4050.