Bay County Approves Big Expenditure For Burdis Re-Sentencing

Bay County will pay up to $20,000 for the services of Dr. Elissa Benedek who’s expected to testify as an expert witness in the re-sentencing of convicted Bay City murderer Dominic Paul Burdis.

Burdis who’s been jailed since the mid 1990’s after killing at age 17 will receive a new sentence from Bay County Circuit Court Judge Harry Gill in 2019. That follows US and Michigan Supreme Court rulings ending mandatory life in prison without parole terms for juveniles.

Bay County Executive Jim Barcia says the goal is to set a term of years that will keep Burdis jailed for the rest of his life. Barcia added Dr. Benedek’s six decades of insight will be vital to the re-sentencing outcome. Barcia spoke after the Board of Commissioners approved the expenditure on a five to two vote Tuesday.