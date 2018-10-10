Bay County Approves Big Expenditure For Burdis Re-Sentencing

Bay County will pay up to $20,000 for the services of Dr. Elissa Benedek who’s expected to testify  as an expert witness in the re-sentencing of convicted Bay City murderer Dominic Paul Burdis.

Burdis who’s been jailed since the mid 1990’s after killing at age 17 will receive a  new sentence from Bay County Circuit Court Judge Harry Gill in 2019. That follows US and Michigan Supreme Court rulings ending mandatory life in prison without parole  terms for juveniles.

Bay County Executive Jim Barcia says  the goal is to set a term of years that will keep Burdis jailed for the rest of his  life. Barcia added Dr. Benedek’s six decades of insight will be vital to the  re-sentencing outcome. Barcia spoke after the Board of  Commissioners approved the expenditure on a five to two vote Tuesday.

