Bay County Animal Shelter To Be Recognized For Saving More Dogs And Cats

Bay County’s Animal Control Shelter will be recognized later this month for efforts to increase its “save rate” for dogs and cats. County Executive Jim Barcia says that rate improved to 87.5 % last year following the adoption of a “Best Practices” plan for the Shelter.

Barcia added the Pet Fund Alliance of Michigan and the Humane Society of Macomb County Foundation will honor Bay County’s progress September 28th in Kalamazoo.

A $2,500 check will be presented along with a plaque for Most Improved Large Animal Shelter in the state.