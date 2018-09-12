Bay County Animal Shelter To Be Recognized For Saving More Dogs And Cats

Bay County’s Animal Control Shelter will be recognized later this month for efforts to increase its “save rate” for dogs and cats. County Executive Jim Barcia says that rate improved to 87.5 % last year following the adoption of a “Best Practices” plan for the Shelter.

Barcia added the Pet Fund Alliance of Michigan and the Humane Society of Macomb County Foundation will honor Bay County’s progress September 28th in Kalamazoo.

A $2,500 check will be presented along with a plaque for Most Improved Large Animal Shelter in the state.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Saginaw Valley State Run Event Tied To Nine/11 Observance Bay County Board Thanks Bay City Man For Flood Relief Efforts Marijuana Ballot Measure Raises Questions, Concerns Bay City School District Considering Curriculum Audit Saginaw Township Board Approves Audit And Prepares For Road Project Saginaw’s Newest City Council Member Assumes Her Duties
Comments