Bay County Animal Shelter Sees Big Progress In 2018

Bay County Executive Jim Barcia says 2018 saw tremendous progress for the Animal Control Shelter which is now on the verge of being declared a “No Kill” site. Barcia thanked the Bissel Foundation for their help covering thousands of dollars in costs for spaying, neutering and vaccinating dogs and cats. That made it easier for residents to step forward and adopt pets as part of several “Clear The Shelter” events.

Barcia noted the new County budget includes money for at least two more new Sheriff’s Deputies to carry out night time road patrols.

Barcia vowed to continue pushing for more economic development in 2019 to insure younger residents can remain in Bay County and raise their families.