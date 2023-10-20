Bay County Animal Control to Host Free Vaccine Clinic

Bay County Animal Services and Adoption Center will be holding a free pet vaccine clinic on Saturday.

Between 1 and 5 p.m. Bay County residents can bring their cat or dog to receive updated combination vaccines free of charge. The agency asks participants not to arrive until after noon, and keep dogs on a secure collar and leash and cats in proper carriers.

Animal Services and Adoption Center is located at 800 Livingston Street in Bay City. For more information, call (989) 714-0453.