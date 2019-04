Bay County 9-1-1 Supervisor Jeffrey Whelton holding a copy of the resolution he received from the County Board of Commissioners

A resolution from the Bay County Board of Commissioners recognized the work of 9-1-1 Supervisor Jeffrey Whelton who helped investigators unravel a December 7th homicide in Auburn.

As Whelton tried to find the female victim’s next of kin, he looked through numerous sources including Facebook before locating the ex-husband. Authorities say Whelton’s work played a critical role in finding and arresting the suspect.