Bay County 100 Club Holds Annual Meeting At Saginaw Bay Yacht Club

The banner of the 100 Club of Bay County as the organization holds its annual meeting at the Saginaw Bay Yacht Club

The Saginaw Bay Yacht Club hosted the 100 Club of Bay County’s annual meeting Thursday.

Club President Jerry Somalski says members pay $200 a year with the money helping the family of a first responder who might be killed on the job. Somalski added the 100 Club is also providing grants for agencies to purchase equipment that would otherwise be unavailable. That includes $1,000 to Bay City’s Department of Public Safety to purchase individual first aid kits for all 53 officers.

Attendees also witnessed a demonstration by a State Police K-9 team and checked out equipment including a State Police helicopter plus a large armored vehicle operated by Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies.