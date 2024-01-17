WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Bay City’s Sage Library Celebrates 140th Anniversary

By News Desk
January 17, 2024 12:30AM EST
(WSGW file photo)

The Sage Library at 100 East Midland Street in Bay City has a birthday this year with a celebration planned for Wednesday, January 17.

Sage Library, circa 1884 (uncredited photo, public domain)

The library was founded by Henry Sage 140 years ago. Sage was a lumber baron from Ithaca, New York, who owned one of the largest sawmills in mid-Michigan. The Sage Library is listed on both the state and national registers of historic sites. The library had been the oldest continuously operated library in the state of Michigan until 2006, when voters rejected a 1.2 mill tax to fund the library system, which closed down the Sage branch. It reopened after a millage was overwhelmingly approved in 2007.

The celebration will take place from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. with cake, refreshments and guided tours of the building. Visit

