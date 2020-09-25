Bay City’s Play City Opens
(photo courtesy Magen Samyn)
Following months of construction, the Play City playground at Bay City’s Veterans Memorial Park is officially open.
The green and blue play area is designed to be inclusive so children of all abilities can safely use the structure. The playground was built by Sinclair Recreation of Holland for nearly $447,000 dollars and was made possible with help from the city of Bay City and the Bay Area Community Foundation. It replaces the former Imagination Station, which was torn down due to concerns over arsenic contaminated soil.
Officials say there will be some repair work to be done in one area of the playground, which may require a temporary closure, but a date for that has not been set. Parents and kids are reminded to stay off the seeded grass area covered by straw, but families are encouraged to come out and play.