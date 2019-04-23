Bay City’s Liberty Bridge To Be Closed To Traffic

Bay City’s Liberty Bridge will be closed to traffic and detoured to complete emergency repairs starting April 24th and running through May 11th.

The Anlaan Corporation will be repairing the concrete deck on portions of the bridge. Due to age, concrete deck joints have deteriorated and created a hole in the pavement through the bridge deck. Bridge engineers Hardesty and Hanover inspected the deck recently and determined three locations need emergency repairs.

City Manager Dana Muscott acknowledged the Liberty Bridge closure adds to already congested traffic flow given on-going state work on Veterans Memorial Bridge, but adds safety for motorists must be ensured.

Liberty Bridge traffic will be detoured over the Independence Bridge.