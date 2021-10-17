Bay City Water Purification Company to Build New Facility Following Winter Fire

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held October 21 for a new water purification company facility owned by Serv-a-Pure.
The company’s previous facility, located at 1101 Columbus Avenue, was damaged in a major fire last December. The new facility will be located at 6780 Saginaw Rd. in Frankenlust Township. Serv-a-Pure manufactures reverse osmosis and deionization systems and distributes many of the top brands of water filters and housings, ultraviolet systems and accessories, reverse osmosis membranes, ion exchange resins and other valuable water treatment equipment.
The company has operated in Bay City since 1946.