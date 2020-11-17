Bay City Utility Bills Return to Online Only
(Alpha Media file photo)
Bay City residents will need to pay their bills online again, as city employees begin working remotely.
City Manager Dana Muscott says as covid-19 case numbers rise, and state requirements are put into place again, many residents are actually prepared to pay their utilities online after the last outbreak.
She says as the online payments become a requirement due to City offices closing, associated credit card fees charged when paying online will not be owed.
As the in-person payment option is removed again, residents are advised to keep up on their bills or seek assistance from city utility services quickly because late fees and shutoff notices will still be sent out in the event of a delinquent account.
The changes will begin Wednesday, alongside the MDHHS Guidelines taking effect for the next three weeks.