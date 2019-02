The F.P. Horak building will make way for "Phase 2" of Bay City's Uptown Development. The former Sears Roebuck building is at the east end of the Veterans Memorial Bridge. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Phase Two of Bay City’s Uptown Development unveiled this week is to go before the City Planning Commission for review and possible approval March 20th.

Shaheen Development wants to create approximately 800,000 square feet of commercial and residential mixed use properties connecting Uptown with downtown Bay City over 10 to 15 years. About 80 new residences would be built.

The old F-P Horak Building would be demolished with the off ramp from east bound Veterans Memorial Bridge reconfigured to allow both motorists and pedestrians easier access to Uptown.

The city would invest $7,300,000 to supplement Shaheen Development’s roughly $16,000,000.