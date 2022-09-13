Bay City to Welcome Visitors from Sister City Ansbach, Germany

Rendering of Two Cities Connected Statue (source: Bay City)

A delegation from Ansbach, Germany will be visiting their sister city of Bay City this week.

The group is visiting to honor 60 years of partnership between the two cities after the original celebration was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. They will be attending the dedication of the Two Cities Connected sculpture on Saturday, followed by a special city commission meeting to formally acknowledge the partnership, which first began in 1961.

A delegation from Bay City which included City Manager Dana Muskott visited Ansbach and attended the dedication of Bay City Bridge in its sister city in July of this year.

The German delegation arrives this Thursday, September 15, and is expected to leave Sunday the 19th.