Bay City and Saginaw to Resume Yard Waste Collection
(Alpha Media file photo)
Bay City and Saginaw residents can start putting their yard waste out to the curb starting Monday, April 13. According to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s newest executive order, composting or yard waste collection has been determined to be an essential service.
Residents are reminded to have their materials out to the curb before 7:00 a.m. on regularly scheduled collection days. Tied and bundled brush will be collected as yard waste.
All bulk and overflow collection will be suspended in Bay City starting Monday until further notice. In Saginaw, it is suspended until April 30.
Saginaw will also resume recycling collection the week of April 13.
Saginaw’s Convenience Station, which is open the second Saturday of every month for Saginaw Residents, will remain closed for the month of April. The next drop off date is scheduled for Saturday, May 9 from 8:00 a.m. to noon. Saginaw’s compost facility will also remain closed to the public until April 30.
Residents can become familiar with Bay City’s collection guidelines at the city’s website.
For Saginaw residents, visit: https://www.recyclemotion.org/
You may also visit the City of Saginaw Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cityofsaginawgovernment/
In Bay City, starting May 16 through October 31, a fee will be charged for brush collection and shall be scheduled by appointment.