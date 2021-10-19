Bay City to Partner with REGENESIS to Contain Landfill Ground Pollution

Bay City has been given the green light on a new agreement to help protect the area’s groundwater from any contaminants from the Middlegrounds landfill.
An approximately $40,000 proposed partnership between Bay City and San Clemente, California-based REGENESIS Remediation Services would allow for the use of the company’s trademarked product called Plumestop liquid activated carbon.
Both REGENSIS and the city say the material has been proven to rapidly remove groundwater contaminants, like PFAS and other chemicals, and speed up any underground concentration reduction processes.
City Manager Dana Muscott says the partnership is one on a pilot basis, but if majorly successful, could be used to manage the entire landfill, other areas needing remediation in the city, and even other areas across the state.
The Middlegrounds began usage in 1956 and was closed in 1984.
In 1998, Bay City and Honeywell International entered into a Consent Decree with the equivalent of ‘Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’ at the time to provide a Remedial Investigation and Feasibility Study, and an action plan against any contaminants.