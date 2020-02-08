Bay City To Begin West Side Sewer Repairs
City of Bay City photo
Bay City Department of Public Works crews will begin efforts to repair a broken sewer line, Tuesday, February 11th. The repair work will begin near the Bay County Community Center, 800 John F. Kennedy Drive.
The suspected leak in the 90-inch storm sewer line was discovered in the summer when parts of the road partially caved in. But high water levels and excessive rains have prevented repair work.
Motorists can expect road closures in the area and plan alternate routes. It’s not known how long it will take to make the repairs.