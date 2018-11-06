Bay City To Acquire Second Speed Trailer With Byrne Grant

Bay City Commissioners ratified an agreement Monday with Bay County for this year’s federal Byrne Justice Assistance Grant Program.

Bay City Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini says the city and county will split roughly $16,000. Cecchini explained the city’s share will be used to acquire a speed trailer which can post speeds drivers are traveling and provide information for traffic studies.

He added the trailer will be the city’s second, allowing for coverage of neighborhoods on both sides of the Saginaw River.

