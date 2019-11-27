Bay City Teen Needs Medical Help After Fatal Crash
(source: Heather Douglas)
A 14-year-old girl seriously injured in a car crash last week has a Go Fund Me page set up to help with medical expenses.
Crislyn Durian is one of six people involved in the crash Thursday, November 21 on M-13 just north of the Zilwaukee Bridge in Saginaw County. Durian, of Bay City, was a front seat passenger in a Volkswagon Jetta which crashed head on into a Toy For Tots box truck.
58-year-old Daniel Biskner of Kawkawlin, a passenger in the rear seat, was killed at the scene. A 40-year-old Kawkawlin woman suffered critical injuries and a 25-year-old Bay City male driver suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police suspect the driver was under the influence of drugs.
The driver of the truck, a 25-year-old Flint woman also suffered non-life threatening injuries. A 20-year-old male passenger from Grand Blanc suffered minor injuries and sought his own treatment.
Durian’s family says the girl suffered a broken back, internal bleeding and several other broken bones. Her Go Fund Me page can be found here for those who wish to make a donation.
The conditions of the other occupants are unknown at this time.