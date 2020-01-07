Bay City Students Can Get Benefits From An Extra Year In High School
Bay City High School students could get a break on college costs in the future. Superintendent Doctor Stephen Bigelow says it would involve a fifth year of high school.
Students in the program would have their college tuition covered for that extra year. Bigelow said it’s an expansion of a current program where students at Bay City Central and Western High Schools spend half days at the Bay Arenac Career Center, usually as a junior or senior studying certain subject areas.
The program would be coordinated by Delta College and the Bay Arenac ISD. The cost would be covered with an $8,100 per pupil student grant from the state.
Bay City Schools trustees reviewed the program at Monday’s, January 6th committee of the whole meeting. A final approval could come at the board’s regular session next week.