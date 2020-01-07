      Weather Alert

Bay City Students Can Get Benefits From An Extra Year In High School

Bill Hewitt
Jan 7, 2020 @ 1:20am

Bay City High School students could get a break on college costs in the future. Superintendent Doctor Stephen Bigelow says it would involve a fifth year of high school.

Students in the program would have their college tuition covered for that extra year. Bigelow said it’s an expansion of a current program where students at Bay City Central and Western High Schools spend half days at the Bay Arenac Career Center, usually as a junior or senior studying certain subject areas.

The program would be coordinated by Delta College and the Bay Arenac ISD. The cost would be covered with an $8,100 per pupil student grant from the state.

Bay City Schools trustees reviewed the program at Monday’s, January 6th committee of the whole meeting.  A final approval could come at the board’s regular session next week.

