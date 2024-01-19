Bay City Student Wins State of the State Art Contest

A Bay City Central High School student is the winner of this year’s State of the State Art Contest.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced 11th grader Vivian Kern as the winner with a painting depicting the Upper and Lower peninsulas of Michigan with blue skies and waves, while the surrounding areas show a grassy field at sunset with a lighthouse and a cherry tree. The contest was open to all K-12 students in the state with the theme “A Classic Michigan Story.” Students could use any material for their artwork and were encouraged to be as creative as possible.

Kern will receive a gift box from Cherry Republic. The 2024 State of the State address will be held in the Michigan House Chambers and broadcast live throughout the state on January 24 at 7:00 P.M.