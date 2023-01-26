Bay City Standoff Suspect Found Unfit to Stand Trial

A Bay City man who held police at bay for several hours last October over an eviction notice has been found incompetent to stand trial.

Harold Nielsen was referred for a forensic exam and competency hearing on January 17th. 74th District Court Judge Mark Janer presided over a competency hearing on January 20th and ruled Nielsen incompetent to stand trial at this time. On October 26th a warrant was issued for the 78-year-old’s arrest after an attempt was made to evict him from an apartment on Garfield Avenue near Columbus. He allegedly threw a knife striking the court officer. Police say he later produced a long-gun, barracading himself inside the apartment.

Police from multiple agencies, including the Michigan State Police Emergency Services Team and Bay City Police were able to safely arrest Nielsen. He faces four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of assaulting, resisting, or obstructing police.

Nielson will have another competency review in March.