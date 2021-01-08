Bay City St. Patrick’s Day Race Stays Virtual in 2021
Bay City’s St Patrick’s Day race will again be held virtually this year.
Over 6,000 runners and walkers annually have participated in past 8K and 5K Runs, or the 5K walk- but numbers will be limited 2,000 participants this year with 500 spots reserved for the “Irish Double” for participants running both the 8K and 5K events.
The decision comes after last year’s event was postponed, before eventually moving to a virtual format as well.
This year’s event will primarily benefit the Good Samaritan Rescue Mission of Bay City, the City Rescue Mission of Saginaw, and Open Door of Midland and Sanford.
Participants will run on their own and upload their results between Wednesday, March 17th and Tuesday, March 30th.
Registration is 25 dollars for individual events, or 40 for Irish Double, and runs now through Midnight on March 20th.
For more information on registration or future events, you can visit the race Website, Facebook, or Instagram.