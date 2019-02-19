Bay City Seeking Request For Proposal On Bridges

Bay City Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution Monday directing a request for proposal be put out for a public-private partnership to operate and maintain the city’s Liberty and Independence Bridges.

8th Ward Commissioner Ed Clements says that would include rehabilitating Liberty Bridge plus demolishing and reconstructing Independence Bridge. Clements wants respondents to clarify their plans and cost estimates as the city shops for what he called the best price. Clements thinks the best estimate for those upgrades is between $80,000,000 and $100,000,000.

It’s expected to take about two and a half months to draw up the request and then get responses back to be considered by Commissioners.