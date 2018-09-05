Bay City Seeking Moratorium Stopping Enforcement Of Lead Pipe Rules

Bay City Commissioners on Monday approved efforts by the city to join other communities seeking relief from new lead abatement rules mandated by Michigan’s Department of Environmental Quality. MDEQ says cities are

now responsible for replacing lead based water service lines all the way to the house.

City Manager Dana Muscott says the extra repair costs would be as much as $31,000,000 with the state providing no additional money.

She added a temporary moratorium would allow the city to keep replacing lead lines from the curb to the so-called “stop box” outside a home and to also explore financing alternatives like grants.