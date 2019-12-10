Bay City Schools To Look Closer At Reversing Student Enrollment Declines
Continuing student enrollment declines are a big concern for Bay City school board trustees and administrators.
Superintendent Stephen Bigelow says parents have many choices when it comes to which district to send their children to school. He explained officials want to know they’re providing the best possible programs so students won’t want to leave.
He added other districts throughout Michigan will be studied to see what they’re doing with a report to be brought back to the board later this year.