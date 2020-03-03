Bay City School Leaders Planning For The Future
Bay City School Board members are looking for ways to reduce the district’s foot print in the community.
Superintendent Dr. Stephen Bigelow says there’s a potential win-win for the school district and the local economy using the land from the McKinley, Trombley and Wenonah School buildings. The district could transfer the land to the Bay County Land Bank for potential housing projects.
Trustees are also looking where to relocate the Forest Early Childhood Center as its current facility at 2169 West Midland Road, near Auburn, needs many repairs.
The Bay City School District is also considering an updated technical program, ‘New Tech’ to teach non-college bound students the skills needed for 21st Century jobs.