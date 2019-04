Bay City school board trustees approved an extension of the current school year by five days on Monday.

The year which had been scheduled to end June 7th will now run until June 14th. June 7th which had been a half day will now become a full day. The last school day June 14th will be a half day.

Superintendent Stephen Bigelow explained the move stemmed from a lack of action by state lawmakers to excuse extra days off resulting from a lengthy stretch of extreme winter weather.