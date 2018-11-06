Bay City School District Curriculum To Be Examined

An outside company could soon be taking a closer look at the Bay City school district’s curriculum.

District Superintendent Stephen Bigelow says Hanover Research from Annapolis, Maryland would likely conduct a year long study for approximately $42,000. Bigelow explained they’ll be looking for areas of weakness or perhaps finding better alternatives for what the district is doing now.

Bigelow added the proposal is expected to be approved next Monday following discussion at Monday night’s Committee of the Whole meeting.