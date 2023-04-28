Bay City School Bus in Minor Fender Bender with Fire Truck

A school bus and fire truck were involved in a minor collision in Bay County’s Williams Township on Thursday morning.

According to officials, the incident occurred after 7:00 a.m. at the intersection of Wilder and Flajole roads, while the Bay County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a two-vehicle crash. A Bay City Public school bus sideswiped a stationary fire truck while making a turn. No injuries were reported in the incident, and both vehicles reportedly sustained only minor damage.

The driver of one of the vehicles involved in the original crash was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.